Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

Lines and pairings for tonight's game vs. San Jose

CF_Projected_Lineup_Lunar16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off their four-game homestand this evening when they host the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet 1 will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will be carrying the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Cole Schwindt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Dustin Wolf

