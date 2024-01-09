Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators - 09.01.24

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Ottawa

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames make a quick stop at home, welcoming the Ottawa Senators to the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 7:00 pm MT start. Limited tickets available here.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

