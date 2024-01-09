Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators - 09.01.24

The Flames make a quick stop at home, welcoming the Ottawa Senators to the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 7:00 pm MT start. Limited tickets available here.
Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom