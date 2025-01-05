Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

Lines and pairings for Saturday's tilt at the 'Dome

CF-ProjectedLineup-Blasty-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames take on the Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 8 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet West and City TV will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Jakob Pelletier - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

