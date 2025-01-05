Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

The Flames take on the Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 8 p.m. MT puck drop.
Sportsnet West and City TV will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Jakob Pelletier - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf