Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers

The Flames wrap up a two-game homestand, welcoming the Florida Panthers to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7:30 p.m. MT start.
Sportsnet One will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom