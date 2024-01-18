Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs - 18.01.24

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Toronto

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames homestand rolls on as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 7 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender:

Dan Vladar

