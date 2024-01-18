Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs - 18.01.24

The Flames homestand rolls on as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 7 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender:

Dan Vladar