Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs - 18.01.24

The Flames homestand rolls on as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 7 p.m. MT puck drop.
Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone
Goaltender:
Dan Vladar