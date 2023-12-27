Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 27.12.23

The Flames are back home after the Christmas break, welcoming the Seattle Kraken to the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 7:30 pm MT start. Get tickets here.
Sportsnet 360 and West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom