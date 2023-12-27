Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 27.12.23

The Flames are back home after the Christmas break, welcoming the Seattle Kraken to the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 7:30 pm MT start. Get tickets here.

Sportsnet 360 and West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom