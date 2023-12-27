Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 27.12.23

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Seattle

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back home after the Christmas break, welcoming the Seattle Kraken to the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 7:30 pm MT start. Get tickets here.

Sportsnet 360 and West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

News Feed

Flames Set For High-Octane Clash With Kraken

'Put The Gas Pedal Down'
Say What - 'Time To Push Now'

Say What - 'Time To Push Now'
Honzek Nets Another World Juniors Game-Winner

Honzek Nets Another World Juniors Game-Winner
5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken 26.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken
Honzek Scores Game-Winner In World Juniors Opener

Honzek Scores Game-Winner In World Juniors Opener
Honzek Named To Slovakia's World Juniors Roster

Honzek Named To Slovakia's World Juniors Roster
Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'

Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'
Flames Fall To Kings 5-3

Settle For A Split
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings - 23.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings
Greer Thriving in Role With The Flames

'Change The Course Of The Game'
Say What - 'End Off On A Good Note'

Say What - 'End Off On A Good Note'
5 Things - Flames @ Kings - 23.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kings
Gilbert and DeSimone Living NHL Dream Together

'Probably First Time That's Ever Happened'
Say What - 'Very Complete Game'

Say What - 'Very Complete Game'
Flames blank Ducks 3-0 in victory

Duck-Duck-Goose Egg
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks - 21.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks
Flames Penalty Kill Continues To Provide Boost

'Be Difference Makers'
Say What - 'Got To Be Aware'

Say What - 'Got To Be Aware'