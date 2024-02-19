Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames are kicking off the week with a matinee game against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Game time is 2:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-up, today's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary

Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom