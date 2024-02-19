Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Calgary's projected lines and pairings vs. Winnipeg

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are kicking off the week with a matinee game against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Game time is 2:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-up, today's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary
Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

