Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames are kicking off the week with a matinee game against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Game time is 2:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used in warm-up, today's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary
Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender:
Jacob Markstrom