Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canadiens - 16.03.24

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Montreal

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back in action as they take on the Montreal Canadiens for a 5:00 PM MT puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

CBC and City TV will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Canadiens

Say What - 'Last Night Was His Best'

'Huge For Me'

'Absolutely Ecstatic'

FlamesTV Podcast - A Good Knight, Indeed

Pack Mentality

Flames Foundation & CDN Brand Team Up

Right Back At It

Say What - 'More Urgency'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Flames Sign Hunter Brzustewicz

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Flames Introduce South Asian Celebration Logo

Say What - 'You Have To Be Ready'

FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Night

Say What - 'Be A Lot Better'

Uphill Battle

Flames Statement On Topi Ronni