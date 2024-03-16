Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canadiens - 16.03.24

The Flames are back in action as they take on the Montreal Canadiens for a 5:00 PM MT puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

CBC and City TV will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf