Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins 

Calgary's projected lines and pairings vs. Boston

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames wrap up a four-game homestand tonight, hosting the Boston Bruins at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7:00 pm MT puck drop.

Sportsnet One and West will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-up, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

