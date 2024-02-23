Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins 

The Flames wrap up a four-game homestand tonight, hosting the Boston Bruins at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7:00 pm MT puck drop.

Sportsnet One and West will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-up, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom