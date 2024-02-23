Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins 

The Flames wrap up a four-game homestand tonight, hosting the Boston Bruins at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7:00 pm MT puck drop.
Sportsnet One and West will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used in warm-up, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender:
Jacob Markstrom