Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins

The Flames homestand continues as they take on the Boston Bruins for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West, One).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf