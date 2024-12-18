Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins

Lines and pairings for Tuesday's clash against the Bruins

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames homestand continues as they take on the Boston Bruins for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West, One).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

