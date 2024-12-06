Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

The Flames welcome the Blues to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for a 7 pm MT puck drop (Sportsnet One).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Lomberg

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar