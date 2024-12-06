Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

Lines and pairings for tonight's tilt against the Blues

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames welcome the Blues to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for a 7 pm MT puck drop (Sportsnet One).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Lomberg

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

News Feed

Game Day Notebook - 05.12.24

Say What - 'Stack Those Points'

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

Kirkland Undergoes ACL Surgery

More Rasmus!

The Farm Report - 04.12.24 

Hurtig Named To Sweden's World Junior Roster

Emotional Victory

Say What - 'So Much Emotion'

'Stay Strong Between Your Ears'

Say What - 'Bring The Pace'

5 Things - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Flames Alumni Set To Host 6th Annual Toy Drive

Future Watch Update - 02.12.24

Practice Notebook - 02.12.24

Flames Recall Pelletier And Duehr

Say What - 'Have To Stick Together'

Flames Downed By Pens