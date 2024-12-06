Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

The Flames welcome the Blues to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for a 7 pm MT puck drop (Sportsnet One).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Lomberg
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar