Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Columbus

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for an 7 p.m. MT puck drop. 

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

