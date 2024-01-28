Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

The Flames wrap up a six-game homestand tonight, taking on the the Chicago Blackhawks at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 8 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet West and CBC will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Connor Zary

Yegor Sharangovich - Elias Lindholm - Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Walker Duehr - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - MacKenzie Weegar

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom