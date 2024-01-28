Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Chicago

CF_Projected_Lineup_Blasty
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up a six-game homestand tonight, taking on the the Chicago Blackhawks at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 8 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet West and CBC will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Connor Zary
Yegor Sharangovich - Elias Lindholm - Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Walker Duehr - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - MacKenzie Weegar

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

Related Content

Say What - 'Using His Size'

Flames Recall Matt Coronato

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

News Feed

'We Need More'

'It's About Us'

Greer Out With Fractured Foot

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

FlamesTV Podcast - 'We Were Flat The Rest Of The Way'

Say What - 'Let The Game Slip Away'

Flames Fall 5-2 To Blue Jackets

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Kylington Activated From LTIR

'Important To Trust Myself'

Ruzicka, DeSimone Claimed Off Waivers

Say What - 'Capitalizing On Those Opportunities'

Flames Recall Walker Duehr

5 Things - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

'Just Getting Better And Better'

The Farm Report - 24.01.24

'We Can't Let It Slip'

FlamesTV Podcast - 'It's A Tough One'