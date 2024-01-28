Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

The Flames wrap up a six-game homestand tonight, taking on the the Chicago Blackhawks at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 8 p.m. MT puck drop.
Sportsnet West and CBC will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Connor Zary
Yegor Sharangovich - Elias Lindholm - Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Walker Duehr - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka
Defence:
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - MacKenzie Weegar
Goaltender:
Jacob Markstrom