Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

The Flames continue a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center.
Game time is 6:30 p.m. MT with Sportsnet (television) and Sportsnet 960 The FAN (radio) carrying the broadcasts. CalgaryFlames.com will be providing full coverage with behind-the-scenes content available on X, Facebook, and Instagram.
As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows
Forwards
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
Defence
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Nikita Zadorov
Goaltender
Jacob Markstrom