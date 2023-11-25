Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

The Flames continue a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center.

Game time is 6:30 p.m. MT with Sportsnet (television) and Sportsnet 960 The FAN (radio) carrying the broadcasts. CalgaryFlames.com will be providing full coverage with behind-the-scenes content available on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nikita Zadorov

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom