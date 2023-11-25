News Feed

Say What - 'I'm Really Appreciative'

Flames Look To Bounce Back Against Stars

'See Where We're Really At'
5 Things - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

Say What - 'Our Game Wasn't There'

Flames Fall To Predators

Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'

Backlund Bump Helping Huberdeau Find Success

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

2022-23 Alumni Community Report

5 Things - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

Pospisil Is Feeling The Love From Back Home In Slovakia

Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'

Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

DeSimone's NHL story one of persistence, hard work

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against the Stars

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames continue a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center.

Game time is 6:30 p.m. MT with Sportsnet (television) and Sportsnet 960 The FAN (radio) carrying the broadcasts. CalgaryFlames.com will be providing full coverage with behind-the-scenes content available on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Nikita Zadorov

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom