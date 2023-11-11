News Feed

Say What - 'We're All Excited For Wolfie'

Wolf Gets The Nod In Net Tonight Against Senators

5 Things - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

Vernon's Confidence, Athleticism, Earned Him Spot in Hall of Fame

Say What - 'We Found A Way To Get A Point'

Never. Give. Up.

Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'

'400's A Great Milestone'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 10.11.23

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary on Catching Fire with the Flames

Say What - 'It's How You Respond Is Really What Matters'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Flames Rally To Defeat Predators 4-2

Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Ruzicka Set For Return To Flames Lineup

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Ottawa

The Flames are back in action this evening in Ottawa, facing the Senators at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 960).

Dustin Wolf, who was recalled on Thursday, will get his first start of the season in net. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 12 when he picked up a win against the San Jose Sharks.

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf