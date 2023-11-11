Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators

The Flames are back in action this evening in Ottawa, facing the Senators at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 960).
Dustin Wolf, who was recalled on Thursday, will get his first start of the season in net. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 12 when he picked up a win against the San Jose Sharks.
As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf