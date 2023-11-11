Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators

The Flames are back in action this evening in Ottawa, facing the Senators at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 960).

Dustin Wolf, who was recalled on Thursday, will get his first start of the season in net. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 12 when he picked up a win against the San Jose Sharks.

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf