Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

Lines and pairings for tonight's tilt with the Red Wings

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1

DETROIT - The Flames hit the ice in the Motor City tonight for the second tilt of this four-game road trip.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups at Little Caesers Arena, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

Following tonight's tilt, the squad heads to Columbus (Friday, 1 p.m., MT) and Pittsburgh (Saturday, 5 p.m. MT) for a back-to-back to finish the trip.

News Feed

'Do Something Special'

Say What - 'Big Challenge For Us'

5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings

'We're On The Same Page'

The Farm Report - 26.11.24 

Future Watch Update - 26.11.24

Say What - 'Ran Out Of Time'

Flames Fall To Sens

'Bring Our Best Every Night'

Say What - 'Gotta Keep Going'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators

5 Things - Flames @ Senators

'That Team Kick-Started My Career'

Perfect Homestand!

Say What - 'Got To Keep It Going'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 23.11.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Wild

Say What - 'Established An Identity'