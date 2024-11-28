Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

DETROIT - The Flames hit the ice in the Motor City tonight for the second tilt of this four-game road trip.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups at Little Caesers Arena, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar
Following tonight's tilt, the squad heads to Columbus (Friday, 1 p.m., MT) and Pittsburgh (Saturday, 5 p.m. MT) for a back-to-back to finish the trip.