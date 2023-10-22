Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

The Flames close out a five-game road trip when they visit the Red Wings on Sunday in the Motor City.

Puck drop goes at 3:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West and 1 will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.

Based on the forward lines and pairings from warm-ups, the projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltender:

Dan Vladar