Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

The Flames close out a five-game road trip when they visit the Red Wings on Sunday in the Motor City.
Puck drop goes at 3:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet West and 1 will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.
Based on the forward lines and pairings from warm-ups, the projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr
Defence:
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle
Goaltender:
Dan Vladar