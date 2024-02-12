Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

NEW YORK - The Flames close out a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the New York Rangers for a 5 p.m. MT faceoff at Madison Square Garden (TV: Sportsnet; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).

The Flames have won the first three games on this trip - and four straight overall - and are looking to make it five consecutive Ws for the first time this season.

Based on the lines and D pairs used during the pregame warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom