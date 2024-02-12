Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

NEW YORK - The Flames close out a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the New York Rangers for a 5 p.m. MT faceoff at Madison Square Garden (TV: Sportsnet; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).
The Flames have won the first three games on this trip - and four straight overall - and are looking to make it five consecutive Ws for the first time this season.
Based on the lines and D pairs used during the pregame warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender:
Jacob Markstrom