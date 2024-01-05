Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

NASHVILLE - The Flames look for their third win in a row and second straight on this four-game road swing when they face the Predators tonight.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar