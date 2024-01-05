Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

NASHVILLE - The Flames look for their third win in a row and second straight on this four-game road swing when they face the Predators tonight.
Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar