EDMONTON - The Flames and Oilers take the Battle of Alberta outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium Sunday night.

As per warm-ups, the projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Dryden Hunt– Elias Lindholm – Dillon Dube

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

DEFENCEMEN

Noah Hanifin - MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom