Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames kick off a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
Game time is 8 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West and One (television) and Sportsnet 960 The FAN (radio) carrying the broadcasts. CalgaryFlames.com will be providing full coverage with behind-the-scenes content available on X, Facebook, and Instagram.
As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Yegor Sharangovich - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr
Defence
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone
Goaltender
Dan Vladar