Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames kick off a four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Game time is 8 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West and One (television) and Sportsnet 960 The FAN (radio) carrying the broadcasts. CalgaryFlames.com will be providing full coverage with behind-the-scenes content available on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender

Dan Vladar