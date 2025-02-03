Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames make a quick trip to the West Coast for a divisional duel with the Kraken. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Defence
Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar
Daniil Miromanov - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Dan Vladar