Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Projected lines and pairings for Sunday's matchup in Seattle

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames make a quick trip to the West Coast for a divisional duel with the Kraken. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Daniil Miromanov - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar

