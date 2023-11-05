News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Seattle

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are set to take on the Seattle Kraken this evening at Climate Pledge Arena at 8:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet 1 and City TV will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Seattle, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

AJ Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

Following tonight's game, the Flames will head back to Calgary as they host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.