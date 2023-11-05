Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames are set to take on the Seattle Kraken this evening at Climate Pledge Arena at 8:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet 1 and City TV will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Seattle, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
AJ Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar
Following tonight's game, the Flames will head back to Calgary as they host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.