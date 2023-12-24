Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Los Angeles

By Calgary Flames Staff
LOS ANGELES - The Flames wrap up a two-game road trip tonight in Hollywood, taking on the Kings for an 8:00 p.m. MT start.

Sportsnet and CBC will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

A.J. Greer - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

