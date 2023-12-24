Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

LOS ANGELES - The Flames wrap up a two-game road trip tonight in Hollywood, taking on the Kings for an 8:00 p.m. MT start.
Sportsnet and CBC will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
A.J. Greer - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom