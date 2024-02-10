Projected Lineup - Flames @ Islanders

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in New York

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Flames will look for their fourth straight win when they visit the New York Islanders today at 11 a.m. MT (TV: Sportsnet; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).

Based on the lines and D pairs used during the pregame warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf was recalled from AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Friday, while Dan Vladar (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve. Wolf will back up Markstrom this afternoon.

