Projected Lineup - Flames @ Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Flames will look for their fourth straight win when they visit the New York Islanders today at 11 a.m. MT (TV: Sportsnet; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).

Based on the lines and D pairs used during the pregame warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf was recalled from AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Friday, while Dan Vladar (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve. Wolf will back up Markstrom this afternoon.