Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS - The Flames will wrap up their two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Golden Knights at 8 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, CBC).
As per the lines used during the pregame warmup, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone
Goaltender:
Jacob Markstrom