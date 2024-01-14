Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Vegas

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

LAS VEGAS - The Flames will wrap up their two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Golden Knights at 8 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, CBC).

As per the lines used during the pregame warmup, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

