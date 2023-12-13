Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Las Vegas

projectedlineup

Las Vegas - Right back at it.

The Flames play their second game of a back-to-back - and one of three games in four nights on this road trip - when they face the Golden Knights at 8 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet One will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

The team announced earlier Tuesday that defenceman Chris Tanev is out (upper-body, day-to-day) after taking a nasty hit just 15 seconds into the game in Denver Monday night. He did not return to the tilt.

They also recalled defenceman Nick DeSimone from the Wranglers, while assigning forward Matt Coronato back to the AHL club.

As per the lines and pairings from warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'

Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'
'Play Every Game Same Way'

'Play Every Game Same Way'
Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato

Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato
The Farm Report - 12.12.23

The Farm Report - 12.12.23
Scratchy Tuesday - On The Road!

Scratchy Tuesday - On The Road!
5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 12.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 
Say What - 'Weren't Able To Stop The Momentum'

Say What - 'Weren't Able To Stop The Momentum'
Flames fall to Avs in thriller

One That Got Away
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche 11.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche
Say What - 'I'm Enjoying Every Night'

Say What - 'I'm Enjoying Every Night'
'Fun When You Get Rewarded'

'Fun When You Get Rewarded'
Future Watch Update - 11.12.23

Future Watch Update - 11.12.23
5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche 11.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche
FlamesTV Podcast - Comeback Stalls

FlamesTV Podcast - Comeback Stalls
Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'

Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23
Flames Recall Matt Coronato

Flames Recall Matt Coronato
5 Things - Flames @ Devils 09.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Devils