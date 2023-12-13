Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

Las Vegas - Right back at it.

The Flames play their second game of a back-to-back - and one of three games in four nights on this road trip - when they face the Golden Knights at 8 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet One will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

The team announced earlier Tuesday that defenceman Chris Tanev is out (upper-body, day-to-day) after taking a nasty hit just 15 seconds into the game in Denver Monday night. He did not return to the tilt.

They also recalled defenceman Nick DeSimone from the Wranglers, while assigning forward Matt Coronato back to the AHL club.

As per the lines and pairings from warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf