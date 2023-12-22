Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks - 21.12.23

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Anaheim

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

ANAHEIM - The Flames kick off a two-game road swing in SoCal, starting with a match-up versus the Ducks tonight for an 8:00 p.m. MT start.

Sportsnet One and West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

