Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks - 21.12.23

ANAHEIM - The Flames kick off a two-game road swing in SoCal, starting with a match-up versus the Ducks tonight for an 8:00 p.m. MT start.
Sportsnet One and West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom