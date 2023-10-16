Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

Jacob Markstrom will make his third start of the season as the Flames take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals tonight in D.C.

Puck drop goes at 5:00 p.m. MT. Sportsnet Flames will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio duties.

Based on the forward lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Goaltenders:

Jacob Markstrom