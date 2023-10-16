Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

Jacob Markstrom will make his third start of the season as the Flames take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals tonight in D.C.
Puck drop goes at 5:00 p.m. MT. Sportsnet Flames will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio duties.
Based on the forward lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr
Defence:
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev
Goaltenders:
Jacob Markstrom