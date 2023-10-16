News Feed

Say What - 'You Want To Create Havoc'

Flames Ready to Bounce Back Tonight Against Capitals

'Be The Team That Cranks It Up'
5 Things - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals
Coronato's Teammates Marvel at the Rookie's First Goal

'It's A Bit Of A Blackout Moment'
Say What - 'The Work Ethic Was There'

Flames Drop 5-2 Decision in Pittsburgh

Tough Third
Say What - 'Check the Right Way'

Hanifin Set to Play in 600th Career Game Tonight

'Great Player, Great Human'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

In Loving Memory of Chris Snow

In Loving Memory
Mangiapane Sparks Top Line To Early Success

Building Chemistry
Practice Lines - 12.10.23

Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Is Back

The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 

Flames Praise Markstrom's Effort In Win Over Jets

'Marky Was Unbelievable'
FlamesTV Podcast - What a Finish! Flames Top Jets

Flames beat Jets to open NHL Season

Right On The 'Mark'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Washington

Jacob Markstrom will make his third start of the season as the Flames take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals tonight in D.C.

Puck drop goes at 5:00 p.m. MT. Sportsnet Flames will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio duties.

Based on the forward lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Goaltenders:

Jacob Markstrom