Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

The Flames open the 2024-25 regular season with a road contest versus the Canucks, with puck drop set for 8 P.M. MT.
The action is available on Sportsnet 1, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Sam Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDERS
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf