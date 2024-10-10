Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

Projected lines and pairings for the season opener in Vancouver

241009_Projected
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames open the 2024-25 regular season with a road contest versus the Canucks, with puck drop set for 8 P.M. MT.

The action is available on Sportsnet 1, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

'Ready To Roll'

Say What - 'Everybody's Excited'

5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

'Dialled In'

Practice Notebook - 07.10.24

Flames Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

Future Watch Update - 07.10.24

Flames Assign Two Players To Wranglers

Flames Drop 3-2 Decision To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

'Re-Establish Myself'

Flames vs. Jets Roster

Flames Sign Tyson Barrie

Practice Notebook - 03.10.24

Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

Flames Fall 5-2 To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames at Jets