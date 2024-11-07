Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

The Flames roll into Beantown for the first meeting of the season against the Bruins at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf