Sharangovich Line Helping 'Set the Pace' For the Flames

'We Were Buzzing'
5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets 20.10.23

Say What - 'Saw A Lot of Character'

Flames Knock Off Sabres 4-3

Perseverance Pays Off
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres 19.10.23

Dube Off To a Great Start Offensively

'We're Building Something'
Flames Statement Regarding Topi Ronni

Say What - 'Earn My Teammates' Respect'

5 Things - Flames @ Sabres 19.10.23

Flames Looking to 'Get On A Roll' With The Powerplay

'The Looks Have Been There'
Markstrom Playing With a 'Free and Clear Mind'

'He's Been Excellent'
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

FlamesTV Podcast - Catching Up With Marc Savard

Say What - 'Getting Better Every Game'

Flames Fall in a Shootout to Capitals

Point Taken
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

Say What - 'You Want To Create Havoc'

Flames Ready to Bounce Back Tonight Against Capitals

'Be The Team That Cranks It Up'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Columbus

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames continue their five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Puck drop goes at 5:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.

Based on the forward lines and pairings during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

