Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets

The Flames continue their five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Puck drop goes at 5:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.

Based on the forward lines and pairings during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom