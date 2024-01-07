Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks

Today's projected lines and pairings versus Chicago

projectedlineup
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

CHICAGO -  The Flames wrap up their four-game road trip against the Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks today in the Windy City.

The rookie scoring leader was put on the IR by the team Saturday with a broken jaw.

Calgary has won two of three on this Stateside jaunt and look to pick up another much-needed two points to move back north of .500 on the season.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast today, while Sportsnet 960 will have the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

