Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

DENVER - It's gonna be a busy run: three games in four nights.
And it starts tonight in the Mile High City against the Avalanche with a 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
Sportsnet One and West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Andrew Mangiapane - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar