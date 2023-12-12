Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Denver

By Calgary Flames Staff
DENVER - It's gonna be a busy run: three games in four nights.

And it starts tonight in the Mile High City against the Avalanche with a 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet One and West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Andrew Mangiapane - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

