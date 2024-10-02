Projected Lineup - Flames at Jets

Projected lines and pairings for tonight's contest in Winnipeg

241002_Bahl
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames play their penultimate game of the preseason in Winnipeg, in the first of a home-and-home set with the Jets.

Puck drop is set for 6 P.M. MT with the action available on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.

Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Dryden Hunt - Connor Zary - Anthony Mantha

Jakob Pelletier - Cole Schwindt - Martin Frk

Justin Kirkland - Sam Morton - Matt Coronato

Clark Bishop - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Tyson Barrie

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Jarred Tinordi - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

