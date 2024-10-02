Projected Lineup - Flames at Jets

The Flames play their penultimate game of the preseason in Winnipeg, in the first of a home-and-home set with the Jets.
Puck drop is set for 6 P.M. MT with the action available on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App.
Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Dryden Hunt - Connor Zary - Anthony Mantha
Jakob Pelletier - Cole Schwindt - Martin Frk
Justin Kirkland - Sam Morton - Matt Coronato
Clark Bishop - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Tyson Barrie
Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov
Jarred Tinordi - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley