Practice Notebook - 26.02.24

A quick recap of the lines and pairings used during Monday's skate

_TVL3078
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

After a day off, the Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Andrei Kuzmenko, who missed Saturday's win in Edmonton due to illness, took part in the skate. Jacob Markstrom, who was not 100% in Edmonton and backed up Dan Vladar, also took part in the skate.

The following lines and pairings were used in Monday's practice:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Andrei Kuzmenko

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

During special teams drills, Kuzmenko did take part during powerplay reps, skating with Huberdeau, Sharangovich, Kadri, and Weegar. The second unit was comprised of Zary, Coleman, Backlund, Hanifin, and Andersson.

The Flames are back in action on Tuesday when they host the LA Kings at 7:00 p.m. MT. Limited tickets are available HERE.

