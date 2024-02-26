Practice Notebook - 26.02.24

After a day off, the Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.
Andrei Kuzmenko, who missed Saturday's win in Edmonton due to illness, took part in the skate. Jacob Markstrom, who was not 100% in Edmonton and backed up Dan Vladar, also took part in the skate.
The following lines and pairings were used in Monday's practice:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Andrei Kuzmenko
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
During special teams drills, Kuzmenko did take part during powerplay reps, skating with Huberdeau, Sharangovich, Kadri, and Weegar. The second unit was comprised of Zary, Coleman, Backlund, Hanifin, and Andersson.
The Flames are back in action on Tuesday when they host the LA Kings at 7:00 p.m. MT.