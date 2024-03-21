Practice Notebook - 21.03.24

Recap of lines and pairings from Thursday's skate

practice notebook1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

After a couple days off, the Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday for practice.

Prior to the skate, it was announced that goaltender Dan Vladar will undergo season-ending hip surgery.

The following lines and pairings were used:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt

Walker Duehr - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

Nikita Okhotiuk - Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

The Flames are back in action Saturday in Vancouver for a 8 p.m. MT puck drop before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday to host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. MT Limited tickets are available HERE.

News Feed

'Take Advantage Of It'

Say What - 'He's A Warrior'

Flames Statement On Dan Vladar

'It's Definitely An Honour'

In Loving Memory

Future Watch Update - 19.03.24

Flames Assign Jakob Pelletier To Wranglers

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Clipped By Caps

Say What - 'Special Teams Got Beat'

Flames Fall To Caps

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Capitals

“It’s unbelievable"

Say What - 'Know What We Have To Do'

Flames Sign Sam Morton

5 Things - Flames vs. Capitals

'Grateful For Everything'

FlamesTV Podcast - Good Hab-its

Au Revoir!