Practice Notebook - 21.03.24

After a couple days off, the Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday for practice.
Prior to the skate, it was announced that goaltender Dan Vladar will undergo season-ending hip surgery.
Recap of lines and pairings from Thursday's skate
After a couple days off, the Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday for practice.
Prior to the skate, it was announced that goaltender Dan Vladar will undergo season-ending hip surgery.
The following lines and pairings were used:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt
Walker Duehr - Matt Coronato
DEFENCE
Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
Nikita Okhotiuk - Dennis Gilbert
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dustin Wolf
The Flames are back in action Saturday in Vancouver for a 8 p.m. MT puck drop before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday to host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. MT Limited tickets are available HERE.