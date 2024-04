Practice Notebook - 08.04.24

The Flames hit the ice at the Scotiabank Saddeldome Monday, gearing up for a three-game California road swing starting Tuesday in San Jose.

Mikael Backlund (maintenance) and Oliver Kylington (upper body) did not skate, while Andrew Mangiapane practiced with the squad.

Per Flames head coach Ryan Huska, Kylington and Mangiapane are listed as day-to-day.

The following lines and pairings were used:

FORWARDS

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Andrew Mangiapane

Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato

Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson

Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

Nikita Okhotiuk

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf