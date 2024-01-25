Kylington Activated From LTIR

Welcome back, Oliver! The blueliner will make his season debut tonight vs. Columbus

20240125_Kylington
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Oliver Kylington has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve and will play in tonight's game against the Blue Jackets.

"We're more happy that he stuck with it and he worked all the way through and put himself in a position where he's now an option again for us," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "He's a good young man. 

"I think we have some really good people on our team and teammates that made sure that while he was here, he was always included. You could look to our Swedish players - I think they did a fantastic job of giving him what he needed at certain points in time. He knew that guys still loved him. Whatever he needed from them, they were going to provide him. And he did the work along the way. Oliver did the work.

"It's a nice story."

Kylington's last NHL game came on May 26, 2022.

_TVL7263
_TVL7350
_TVL7290
_TVL7418
_TVL7315
+8 _TVL7271
_TVL7301
_TVL7193
_TVL7407
_TVL7346
_TVL7377
_TVL7400
_TVL7213
_TVL7183

Photo Gallery - Kylington Returns to Flames Practice

Oliver Kylington took part in a full team practice on Jan. 22 at the 'Dome. Photos by Ryan Dittrick

News Feed

'Important To Trust Myself'

Ruzicka, DeSimone Claimed Off Waivers

Say What - 'Capitalizing On Those Opportunities'

Flames Recall Walker Duehr

5 Things - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

'Just Getting Better And Better'

The Farm Report - 24.01.24

'We Can't Let It Slip'

FlamesTV Podcast - 'It's A Tough One'

Say What - 'That's Tough'

Last-Minute Heartbreak

'I'm Pumped'

Say What - 'Bring Our 'A' Game'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

Flames Recall Cole Schwindt

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

Flames Set To Host Hockey Talks Night

'He's Fired Up Again'