Kylington Activated From LTIR

Oliver Kylington has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve and will play in tonight's game against the Blue Jackets.

"We're more happy that he stuck with it and he worked all the way through and put himself in a position where he's now an option again for us," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "He's a good young man.

"I think we have some really good people on our team and teammates that made sure that while he was here, he was always included. You could look to our Swedish players - I think they did a fantastic job of giving him what he needed at certain points in time. He knew that guys still loved him. Whatever he needed from them, they were going to provide him. And he did the work along the way. Oliver did the work.

"It's a nice story."

Kylington's last NHL game came on May 26, 2022.