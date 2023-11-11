Never. Give. Up.

Down 4-1 in the second period, the Flames got down to business.

They scored three straight but fell 5-4 in a shootout to the Maple Leafs in the Annual Hall of Fame Game Saturday night in Toronto.

Connor Zary, Nikita Zadorov, AJ Greer and Martin Pospisil scored in regulation, as Calgary has now picked up a point in three straight games.

Zary now has points in his first four NHL games, while linemate Nazem Kadri extended his point streak to five games with an assist. Pospisil's goal was his second in three games since being called up from the Wranglers.

MacKenzie Weegar picked up a helper playing in his 400th career game.

The Leafs got goals from Mitch Marner and Max Domi in the six-round shootout, while Yegor Sharangovich was the lone scorer for Calgary.

Dan Vladar was stellar in the third period, finishing with 32 saves, while Joseph Woll had 24.

Vladar got the start while Dustin Wolf – recalled from the Wranglers – was the backup.

Coach Ryan Huska said Jacob Markstrom was day-to-day when asked about his status following the morning skate.

The Flames all wore special Vernon No. 30 jerseys in warmup to honour the team's legendary netminder, Mike Vernon, who received his Hall-of-Fame ring earlier in the day in Toronto.

Vernon and the 2023 Class got a standing ovation during a pre-game, on-ice ceremony.

Vladar was called upon to make a big stop on a 2-on-1 just 20 seconds in, turning aside Tyler Bertuzzi's shot when he held on a rush with Toronto captain John Tavares.

A giveaway in the Flames zone on a penalty-kill led to William Nylander opening the scoring at the three-minute mark, grabbing the biscuit and tucking it around the outstretched pad of Vladar.

An incredible skate by Kadri led to Calgary's first tally, as the former Leaf gathered the puck in the Flames zone and skated up the ice and wide on the left wing, making a long-distance cross-ice pass to Zary, who's first shot was saved but he was able to choke up on his stick and put the rebound high shortside over Woll's shoulder with Morgan Reilly breathing down his neck at seven minutes even.