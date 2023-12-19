Right On The 'Mark'

'Tender makes triumphant return as Flames down Panthers

markstrom
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Boy, he sure didn't miss a beat.

Jacob Markstrom returned to the net after sitting out seven games due to injury and was stellar, making 33 saves as the Flames beat the visiting Florida Panthers 3-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night.

"Obviously a big win for us, it was nice to be back in there," he said.

Calgary now has points in its last four games.

While Markstrom - who is now just one win away from 200 in his career - was excellent, he no doubt tipped his helmet to the players in front of him who blocked an incredible 29 shots in the tilt.

"Really good, the guys are blocking shots, a little flipper on the first one that they scored on, but they didn’t get many shots through, that’s all on our guys doing the right thing and sacrificing themselves," said Markstrom.

When they weren't blocking, Markstrom put on a clinic with his glovehand.

Chris Tanev - who was also sidelined with injury - made his return, too, blocking a career-high 10 pucks alone.

Mikael Backlund made it 2-1 early in the third period with a shorthanded marker, going backhand high over the glove of Anthony Stolarz at 3:31. Noah Hanifin sent him with away a great pass and he won a footrace to stay ahead of Sam Reinhart from the redline in.

The captain, though, put the puck over the glass trying to clear it with 2:13 to play, giving the Panthers a 6-on-4 and 39 seconds of bedlam ensued, Markstrom making two huge stops - including one on former Flame Sam Bennett - before Blake Coleman was sent in on the empty net on a breakaway, but he was slashed from behind by Brandon Montour and missed the cage, but was awarded the tally.

Martin Pospisil had opened the scoring for the Flames in the first period.

Andrew Mangiapane had the first good chance of the game less than a minute in, bursting down the left wing and firing a shot that Stolarz saved, No. 88 kicking the rebound to his stick and skating behind the net and throwing a feed to Elias Lindholm in the slot, his offering, too, stopped by the Panthers netminder.

Some 30 seconds later, Mangiapane was sent to the box for goaltender interference giving the vistors an early powerplay.

Pospisil tallied with an absolute dandy at 8:45. Nazem Kadri made a backhand pass from along the boards in the Flames zone to a breaking Pospisil, who then skated up ice and promptly proceeded to put a backhand under the far arm of Stolarz on a partial breakaway for his fourth of the year since being called up from the Wranglers.

Watch all the big plays from Monday's win at the 'Dome

Calgary got a late powerplay but just 39 seconds in, Rasmus Andersson was sent off for interfence and Florida made good when Reinhart shovelled in a rebound with 31 seconds to go in the first period, after another former Flame, Matthew Tkachuk, tipped an Aleksander Barkov shot that Markstrom had stopped.

The Panthers came out with some bite in the second period, attacking in waves but a bevy of blocked shots coupled with Markstrom's heroics kept the game deadlocked at one.

Stolarz - who didn't see much rubber in the middle stanza - made a great stop on Andersson, though, who got the puck alone in the slot past the midway point of the period.

The Flames put on a hard press to end the second, Pospisil looking for his second when he turned and stepped into the rebound of a Hanifin shot but couldn't find the five-hole.

Highlights, interviews and analysis from the game

The Lineup:

Trios and d-pairs to start the tilt:

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"I thought we good in the hard parts of the game"

Coach on the play of Markstrom, the win and more

"It was nice to be back there, I missed it"

"I'm very proud of the guys"

"It was awesome"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 24, FLA 34

Powerplay: CGY 0-5, FLA 1-5

Faceoffs: CGY 61.1%, FLA 38.9%

Blocked Shots: CGY 29, FLA 10

Hits: CGY 15, FLA 12

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 16, FLA 23

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, FLA 5

20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0247_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0268_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0279_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0254_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0238_GT
+42 20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0241_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0255_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0249_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0244_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0304_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0310_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0313_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0306_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0312_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0311_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0308_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0305_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0287_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0294_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0340_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0343_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0357_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0374_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0355_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0373_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0372_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0356_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0351_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0344_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0332_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0349_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0346_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0400_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0468_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0419_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0463_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0476_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0416_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0411_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0454_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0464_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0409_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0444_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0389_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0406_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0391_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0417_GT
20231218_CGY_vs_FLA_FLA0398_GT

Photo Gallery vs. Panthers 18.12.23

Check out Monday night's action, courtesy of team photog Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames head out for a two-game trip to California, where they face the Ducks Thursday and the Kings on Saturday.

Related Content

Say What - 'Big Game From Everyone'

Say What - 'Big Game From Everyone'
Recap - Flames vs. Panthers 18.12.23
5:04

Recap - Flames vs. Panthers 18.12.23

News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - Shorthanded Heroics

FlamesTV Podcast - Shorthanded Heroics
Say What - 'Big Game From Everyone'

Say What - 'Big Game From Everyone'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers - 18.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers
Pospisil Getting Under The Skin Of His Opponents

'For Sure, They're Angry'
Flames Blueline Set For Boost 

'He's That Security Blanket'
Say What - 'Important Game For Everybody'

Say What - 'Important Game For Everybody'
5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers 18.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers
Markstrom Ready To Return To Flames Crease

'Good To Be Back'
Markstrom Activated Off IR

Markstrom Activated Off IR
Say What - 'Take The Puck North'

Say What - 'Take The Puck North'
FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning

FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning
Second Period Surge Pushes Flames Past Lightning

Saturday Night Delight
Sharky Attack

'Playing With Confidence'
Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'

Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23
5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning 16.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning
Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'

Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'
Flames edged 3-2 in shootout by Wild

Point To End Trip