Right On The 'Mark'

Boy, he sure didn't miss a beat.

Jacob Markstrom returned to the net after sitting out seven games due to injury and was stellar, making 33 saves as the Flames beat the visiting Florida Panthers 3-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night.

"Obviously a big win for us, it was nice to be back in there," he said.

Calgary now has points in its last four games.

While Markstrom - who is now just one win away from 200 in his career - was excellent, he no doubt tipped his helmet to the players in front of him who blocked an incredible 29 shots in the tilt.

"Really good, the guys are blocking shots, a little flipper on the first one that they scored on, but they didn’t get many shots through, that’s all on our guys doing the right thing and sacrificing themselves," said Markstrom.

When they weren't blocking, Markstrom put on a clinic with his glovehand.

Chris Tanev - who was also sidelined with injury - made his return, too, blocking a career-high 10 pucks alone.

Mikael Backlund made it 2-1 early in the third period with a shorthanded marker, going backhand high over the glove of Anthony Stolarz at 3:31. Noah Hanifin sent him with away a great pass and he won a footrace to stay ahead of Sam Reinhart from the redline in.

The captain, though, put the puck over the glass trying to clear it with 2:13 to play, giving the Panthers a 6-on-4 and 39 seconds of bedlam ensued, Markstrom making two huge stops - including one on former Flame Sam Bennett - before Blake Coleman was sent in on the empty net on a breakaway, but he was slashed from behind by Brandon Montour and missed the cage, but was awarded the tally.

Martin Pospisil had opened the scoring for the Flames in the first period.

Andrew Mangiapane had the first good chance of the game less than a minute in, bursting down the left wing and firing a shot that Stolarz saved, No. 88 kicking the rebound to his stick and skating behind the net and throwing a feed to Elias Lindholm in the slot, his offering, too, stopped by the Panthers netminder.

Some 30 seconds later, Mangiapane was sent to the box for goaltender interference giving the vistors an early powerplay.

Pospisil tallied with an absolute dandy at 8:45. Nazem Kadri made a backhand pass from along the boards in the Flames zone to a breaking Pospisil, who then skated up ice and promptly proceeded to put a backhand under the far arm of Stolarz on a partial breakaway for his fourth of the year since being called up from the Wranglers.