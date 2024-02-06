BOSTON – Maybe it’s all the travel, the team dinners, or the chance encounters in the hotel lobbies, where real-life and work-life gladly intertwine.

Ask anyone.

The road is where teams come together.

“It brings back memories,” Oliver Kylington recalls from his locker at TD Garden. “It’s kind of … I don’t know exactly how to put words to it, but ‘familiar,’ right?

“It’s so much fun.

“We have a lot of new faces, too, and this is a chance to bond with everyone when you have all that time together. And for me, these are the things you look forward to.”

No, this wasn’t one of the dates the blueliner had circled on the calendar. But considering the long ‘road’ back to game action – some 19 months dating back to May of 2022 – there’s no doubt that tonight represents another triumph in one of the feel-good stories of the season.

It’s time to dust off that iconic white sweater.

“Overall, I feel pretty good,” Kylington says with a laugh, noting that the all-star break probably came at a good time for him to gather his bearings after an emotional two games prior. “Let's see how things go tonight, but I really feel those two games before the break were pretty good for being away for so long. But there are still things in my game I want to improve and different levels for me to reach. So, I have to keep building.

“The focus for me is on getting my overall timing back. It's about progressing in what I've been showing, what I've been doing and knowing I'm not satisfied. I know there’s more for me to give and that’s what I’m trying to get my level to.”