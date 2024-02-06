'I'm Not Satisfied'

Set to play his first road game, Kylington is eager to reach new 'levels' in his game

20240206_Kylington2
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

BOSTON – Maybe it’s all the travel, the team dinners, or the chance encounters in the hotel lobbies, where real-life and work-life gladly intertwine.

Ask anyone.

The road is where teams come together.

“It brings back memories,” Oliver Kylington recalls from his locker at TD Garden. “It’s kind of … I don’t know exactly how to put words to it, but ‘familiar,’ right?

“It’s so much fun.

“We have a lot of new faces, too, and this is a chance to bond with everyone when you have all that time together. And for me, these are the things you look forward to.”

No, this wasn’t one of the dates the blueliner had circled on the calendar. But considering the long ‘road’ back to game action – some 19 months dating back to May of 2022 – there’s no doubt that tonight represents another triumph in one of the feel-good stories of the season.

It’s time to dust off that iconic white sweater.

“Overall, I feel pretty good,” Kylington says with a laugh, noting that the all-star break probably came at a good time for him to gather his bearings after an emotional two games prior. “Let's see how things go tonight, but I really feel those two games before the break were pretty good for being away for so long. But there are still things in my game I want to improve and different levels for me to reach. So, I have to keep building.

“The focus for me is on getting my overall timing back. It's about progressing in what I've been showing, what I've been doing and knowing I'm not satisfied. I know there’s more for me to give and that’s what I’m trying to get my level to.”

20240206_Kylington_Inset

Kylington has logged 13:16 and 13:40, respectively, in his two games back, while recording three shots and a stoutly, 55.74% possession rate.

With zero defensive-zone starts, it’s clear Head Coach Ryan Huska and the staff are easing him back into the rotation with sheltered minutes on the third pairing, but that doesn’t take away how impressive it’s been for him to step back into an NHL lineup and show so few blemishes after a year-and-a-half away.

“The first one, I liked. The second one, I thought he looked a little bit rusty,” Huska said of Kylington's first two outings. “It's funny to say, but I think it was good timing for him as well. He went through a lot to get himself to a point that he's ready to play and to catch his breath and get re-focused, I think, will do him wonders. Every game we play, he's going to get more and more, and we're going to build him up because we need him. We need him to play some more minutes and we need him to play the way we know he's capable of playing.”

For Kylington, that typically refers to his trademark footspeed.

He’s a transporter by trade and when his feet are moving at full gallop and directing the play north, the offensive dynamic changes entirely for this team. But he also has to remain committed to the defensive side of the puck, which Kylington is placing an emphasis on tonight against a talented Bruins team.

The 26-year-old will be paired with newcomer Brayden Pachal on the backend – and together, he hopes their unique skill-sets will complement each other nicely.

“I'm trying to do whatever I can to help him along. It's a tight turnaround, but you try to talk as much as you can to get to know each other. He seems like such a great guy and with the type of games he brings – big, physical – I think it will be a pretty seamless transition.

“I'll support him as much as I can. We're a family in here – and I'm trying to make him as comfortable as possible.”

