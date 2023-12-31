Honzek, Slovakia Fall To USA At World Juniors

Slovakia finishes group stage with 3-1 record, sits second in Group B

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Sam Honzek and Slovakia dropped their final round-robin game at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, falling 10-2 to the USA.

They went 3-1 in their opening four games at the tournament, finishing second in their group.

Honzek, who played 18:26 in Sunday's loss, has nine shots, three goals and four points in four games. Drafted 16th overall by the Flames this past summer, the 19-year-old is in the midst of his second season with Vancouver in the WHL. In five games with the Giants this season, he has three goals and seven points and was recently named the club's captain.

Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF 

