Honzek, Slovakia Fall In World Juniors Quarter-Final

Sam Honzek and Slovakia's time at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship has come to a close after their 4-3 overtime loss to Finland in the quarter-final.

Slovakia went 3-1 in the group stage before falling in the knockout round.

Honek, the Flames' first-round pick in 2023, had one shot on net in the loss. The 19-year-old ended the tournament with three goals and four points in five skates. He'll now head back to his junior club, the Vancouver Giants. In five games in the WHL this season, he has three goals and seven points and was recently named the club's captain.

Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF