Honzek, Slovakia Fall In World Juniors Quarter-Final

The Flames prospect ends the tournament with four points in five games

901072402
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Sam Honzek and Slovakia's time at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship has come to a close after their 4-3 overtime loss to Finland in the quarter-final.

Slovakia went 3-1 in the group stage before falling in the knockout round.

Honek, the Flames' first-round pick in 2023, had one shot on net in the loss. The 19-year-old ended the tournament with three goals and four points in five skates. He'll now head back to his junior club, the Vancouver Giants. In five games in the WHL this season, he has three goals and seven points and was recently named the club's captain.

Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF

News Feed

Scratchy Tuesday - On The Road!

Scratchy Tuesday - On The Road!
5 Things - Flames @ Wild 02.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Wild
FlamesTV Podcast - New Year's Party!

FlamesTV Podcast - New Year's Party!

Say What - 'It Feels Good'

Say What - 'It Feels Good'
Flames Close Out 2023 With 4-3 Win Over Flyers

You're Grounded!
Flames Set To Follow Coleman's Lead In 2023 Finale

'He's Everything'
Say What - 'How Far I've Come'

Say What - 'How Far I've Come'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers - 31.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers - 31.12.23
Honzek, Slovakia Fall To USA At World Juniors

Honzek, Slovakia Fall To USA At World Juniors
Say What - 'Very Happy For Him'

Say What - 'Very Happy For Him'
5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers 31.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers
Coleman Set To Play In 500th Career Game

'I've Got The Bar Where It Should Be'
Bring Your Fans To Work Day

'What It's All About'
Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'

Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'
Practice Notebook - 29.12.23

Practice Notebook - 29.12.23
Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win

Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win
FlamesTV Podcast - Storytime With Dan Lambert

FlamesTV Podcast - Storytime With Dan Lambert
Flames Using Practice Time To Shuffle Forward Groups

Time To Tinker