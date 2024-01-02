SAINT PAUL - Dennis Gilbert hadn’t seen the picture at the top of this article yet.

“Oh, wow," said Gilbert with a grin when shown it following Tuesday morning’s pregame skate ahead of a tilt with the Wild. “That’s definitely someone who looks pretty excited.”

And for good reason.

The rugged rearguard scored an absolute gem in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Flyers at the Scotiabank Saddledome, rifling home a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau for his first of the season.

The ensuing celly was just as pretty.

“I mean, it doesn’t go in crazy often for me,” he said of his three career tallies in 74 NHL games. “So you have to take advantage of it when it does.”

Along with bringing the C of Red to their feet, it got the butts out of the seats at his parent’s New Year’s Eve party back at home in Buffalo.

“It was cool, my family was all together for the New Year's so they were watching the game,” he said. “Gave them something to cheer for, I guess.”

Boy, did he ever - click below to watch.