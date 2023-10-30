Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats

4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points in 11 games

Morin's Wildcats ran their winning streak to six games this past week, starting with a 5-4 victory Wednesday over the Halifax Mooseheads. Morin logged an assist in that contest, then added another helper Friday as Moncton upended Saint John 5-2.

His five-game point streak was brought to an end Saturday, as he helped the Wildcats defeat the defending Memorial Cup champion Quebec Remparts.

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 9 games

Bell scored both goals for Tri-City Saturday in a 5-2 setback in Kamloops, bringing his season goal tally to five from his nine appearances with the Americans.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 11 games

Lipinski closed out a busy three-in-three weekend in style, scoring once and adding an assist as the Giants got past the Kamloops Blazers 4-3 on home ice Sunday.

He was named the game's first star, as Vancouver collected four of a possible six points over the weekend.