Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

QMJHL
Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points in 11 games
Morin's Wildcats ran their winning streak to six games this past week, starting with a 5-4 victory Wednesday over the Halifax Mooseheads. Morin logged an assist in that contest, then added another helper Friday as Moncton upended Saint John 5-2.
His five-game point streak was brought to an end Saturday, as he helped the Wildcats defeat the defending Memorial Cup champion Quebec Remparts.
WHL
Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 9 games
Bell scored both goals for Tri-City Saturday in a 5-2 setback in Kamloops, bringing his season goal tally to five from his nine appearances with the Americans.
Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 11 games
Lipinski closed out a busy three-in-three weekend in style, scoring once and adding an assist as the Giants got past the Kamloops Blazers 4-3 on home ice Sunday.
He was named the game's first star, as Vancouver collected four of a possible six points over the weekend.