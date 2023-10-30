News Feed

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

'It's For Sure Special'

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 29.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers 29.10.23

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Skates Off Backlund's Feet

Heritage Classic alumni share outdoor memories

Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

Markstrom's drive stands out ahead of Heritage Classic

FlamesTV Podcast - Teeing Up The Heritage Classic With Dillon Dube

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'

Flames fall to Blues

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues - 26.10.23

By the Numbers - NHL Heritage Classic

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

231030_FW_1920
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points in 11 games

Morin's Wildcats ran their winning streak to six games this past week, starting with a 5-4 victory Wednesday over the Halifax Mooseheads. Morin logged an assist in that contest, then added another helper Friday as Moncton upended Saint John 5-2. 

His five-game point streak was brought to an end Saturday, as he helped the Wildcats defeat the defending Memorial Cup champion Quebec Remparts.

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 9 games

Bell scored both goals for Tri-City Saturday in a 5-2 setback in Kamloops, bringing his season goal tally to five from his nine appearances with the Americans.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 11 games

Lipinski closed out a busy three-in-three weekend in style, scoring once and adding an assist as the Giants got past the Kamloops Blazers 4-3 on home ice Sunday.

He was named the game's first star, as Vancouver collected four of a possible six points over the weekend.

USHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Cedar Rapids Roughriders
7 goals, 3 assists, 10 points in 11 games

Littler tallied the game-winning goal for Cedar Rapids Saturday, helping the RoughRiders to a 5-2 victory over the Tri-City Storm.

He leads Cedar Rapids in goals and points to start the 2023-24 campaign.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 5 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - UConn
2-2-0 record, 2.00 GAA, .927 save percentage

Sergeev turned aside 28 shots Friday as UConn rallied to defeat UMass-Lowell 2-1 in overtime.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
3 goals, 1 assist, 4 points in 6 games

Suniev picked up his third goal of the season Saturday as UMass battled to a 3-3 draw against Boston University.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
2-2-1, 2.84 GAA, .905 save percentage

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK J20
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 2 games

Hurtig found the scoresheet Friday night in his return to the lineup from injury as Rogle BK dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to Vaxjo. 

Rogle returned to the win column Saturday, defeating Frolunda 6-2.