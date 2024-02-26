Future Watch Update - 26.02.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
8 goals, 17 assists, 25 points in 24 games

Honzek had an assist Friday night in Kelowna, helping the Giants collect a weekend split.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
16 goals, 33 assists, 49 points in 56 games

Lipinski picked up an assist in both of Vancouver’s contests over the weekend; he was named the game’s Third Star Saturday as the Giants knocked off Kamloops 7-1.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
27 goals, 25 assists, 52 points in 49 games

Bell’s 27 goals are a new career high; he lit the lamp four times last week including a hat-trick Friday against Moose Jaw.

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
11 goals, 69 assists, 80 points in 57 games

Brzustewicz reached the 80-point mark Friday night, recording two assists and earning Third Star honours in a 7-3 win over Sarnia.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
9 goals, 32 assists, 41 points in 47 games

Morin earned an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime setback against Charlottetown.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 24 games

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 28 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
5-7-0 record, 2.76 GAA, .911 save percentage

Sergeev made 25 saves Friday in a setback versus Boston University.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
11 goals, 11 assists, 22 points in 29 games

Suniev picked up an assist Saturday as the Minutemen split a two-game weekend series against New Hampshire.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-8-3, 2.46 GAA, .917 save percentage

Yegorov and Dynamo Moscow are off to the MHL post-season, but will be idle this week as the league completes its play-in round.

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)
2-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .908 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 4 games (SHL)
3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 22 games (U20)

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 22 games (Liiga)
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 17 games (U20)

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 44 games

