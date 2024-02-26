Future Watch Update - 26.02.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

8 goals, 17 assists, 25 points in 24 games

Honzek had an assist Friday night in Kelowna, helping the Giants collect a weekend split.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

16 goals, 33 assists, 49 points in 56 games

Lipinski picked up an assist in both of Vancouver’s contests over the weekend; he was named the game’s Third Star Saturday as the Giants knocked off Kamloops 7-1.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

27 goals, 25 assists, 52 points in 49 games

Bell’s 27 goals are a new career high; he lit the lamp four times last week including a hat-trick Friday against Moose Jaw.