Future Watch Update - 26.02.24

WHL
Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
8 goals, 17 assists, 25 points in 24 games
Honzek had an assist Friday night in Kelowna, helping the Giants collect a weekend split.
Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
16 goals, 33 assists, 49 points in 56 games
Lipinski picked up an assist in both of Vancouver’s contests over the weekend; he was named the game’s Third Star Saturday as the Giants knocked off Kamloops 7-1.
Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
27 goals, 25 assists, 52 points in 49 games
Bell’s 27 goals are a new career high; he lit the lamp four times last week including a hat-trick Friday against Moose Jaw.