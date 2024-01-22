Future Watch Update - 22.01.24

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points in 43 games

Lipinski earned an assist Friday night in a loss at Kelowna, and begins the new week tied for the Giants team lead in scoring with 39 points.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

19 goals, 17 assists, 36 points in 35 games

Bell picked up an assist Saturday night as the Americans knocked off the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats

8 goals, 25 assists, 33 points in 36 games

Morin extended his point streak to four games with helpers in each of Moncton’s three games this past week.

He earned one assist in a 5-3 win Wednesday at Blainville-Boisbriand, then capped off the trip with a two-assist performance Saturday at Rimouski.