Future Watch Update - 22.01.24

BCHL
Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 15 games
Littler and the Vees were idle this week as the BCHL hosted its Top Prospects weekend in Penticton.
NCAA
Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 20 games
Boltmann collected an assist Friday in a 4-1 win over Penn State, helping the Fighting Irish complete a two-game sweep over the Nittany Lions.
Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
4-4-0 record, 2.22 GAA, .925 save percentage
Sergeev was stellar Sunday, turning aside 42 shots as UConn knocked off New Hampshire 2-1.
Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
8 goals, 9 assists, 17 points in 21 games
Suniev had four shots on goal in UMass’ lone game of the week, a 2-1 win over Northeastern.
Russia
Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
9-4-3, 1.93 GAA, .931 save percentage
Yegorov stopped 25 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over Dinamo-Shinnik.
Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .889 save percentage
Sweden
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 15 games (U20)
Hurtig made one appearance at the U20 level this past week, while also skating in two games on loan with Kristianstads IK.
Finland
Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 19 games (Liiga)
6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points in 11 games (U20)