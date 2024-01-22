Future Watch Update - 22.01.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
5 goals, 9 assists, 14 points in 11 games

Honzek put up three points this past weekend as the Giants split a home-and-home series with the Kelowna Rockets.

He scored his fifth goal of the season Friday in the Okanagan, then collected two assists, earning Second Star honours in a 4-2 home victory over the Rockets Sunday afternoon.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points in 43 games

Lipinski earned an assist Friday night in a loss at Kelowna, and begins the new week tied for the Giants team lead in scoring with 39 points.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
19 goals, 17 assists, 36 points in 35 games

Bell picked up an assist Saturday night as the Americans knocked off the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
8 goals, 25 assists, 33 points in 36 games

Morin extended his point streak to four games with helpers in each of Moncton’s three games this past week.

He earned one assist in a 5-3 win Wednesday at Blainville-Boisbriand, then capped off the trip with a two-assist performance Saturday at Rimouski.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 15 games

Littler and the Vees were idle this week as the BCHL hosted its Top Prospects weekend in Penticton.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 20 games

Boltmann collected an assist Friday in a 4-1 win over Penn State, helping the Fighting Irish complete a two-game sweep over the Nittany Lions.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
4-4-0 record, 2.22 GAA, .925 save percentage

Sergeev was stellar Sunday, turning aside 42 shots as UConn knocked off New Hampshire 2-1.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
8 goals, 9 assists, 17 points in 21 games

Suniev had four shots on goal in UMass’ lone game of the week, a 2-1 win over Northeastern.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
9-4-3, 1.93 GAA, .931 save percentage

Yegorov stopped 25 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over Dinamo-Shinnik.

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .889 save percentage

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 15 games (U20)

Hurtig made one appearance at the U20 level this past week, while also skating in two games on loan with Kristianstads IK.

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 19 games (Liiga)
6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points in 11 games (U20)

