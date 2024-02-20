Future Watch Update - 20.02.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
8 goals, 16 assists, 24 points in 22 games

Honzek collected three assists over a busy week for Vancouver, capped off by a two-helper performance Monday in a 6-3 win against Spokane.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
16 goals, 31 assists, 47 points in 54 games

Lipinski collected an assist as the Giants knocked off the Portland Winterhawks 3-1 Friday, then scored his 16th goal of the season in Monday’s win against the Chiefs.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
23 goals, 25 assists, 48 points in 47 games

Bell had six points on the week for the Americans, beginning with a First Star effort in a 2-1 win at Seattle Tuesday, where he earned an assist.

He finished up the weekend with four points from his last two games; capped off by a two point afternoon (1g, 1a) Monday in Kelowna.

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
11 goals, 67 assists, 78 points in 55 games

Brzustewicz had a big week, scoring seven points across his four games played for the Kitchener Rangers.

Tuesday against Guelph, he scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 4-3 win; his third multi-point game of the week came Sunday against Sudbury, where he scored, earned an assist and went +5 in a 6-2 victory.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
9 goals, 31 assists, 40 points in 44 games

Morin closed out his week with three assists Monday, as the Wildcats stormed back from a four-goal deficit to force overtime against the Halifax Mooseheads, ultimately falling 5-4 in extra time.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 23 games

The highlight of Littler’s week came Saturday on home ice, where he assisted on the game-winner, then added an insurance marker as the Vees blanked West Kelowna 4-0.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 26 games

Boltmann assisted on the game-winning goal Friday as Notre Dame upended Minnesota 6-1.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
5-6-0 record, 2.45 GAA, .921 save percentage

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
11 goals, 10 assists, 21 points in 27 games

Suniev scored twice in Sunday’s 6-4 loss against top-ranked Boston College.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-4-3, 1.94 GAA, .932 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)
2-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .908 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 4 games (SHL)
3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 20 games (U20)

Hurtig had one assist Sunday in Rogle’s U20 setback against Lulea.

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 22 games (Liiga)
9 goals, 19 assists, 28 points in 15 games (U20)

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 41 games

