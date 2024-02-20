Future Watch Update - 20.02.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

8 goals, 16 assists, 24 points in 22 games

Honzek collected three assists over a busy week for Vancouver, capped off by a two-helper performance Monday in a 6-3 win against Spokane.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

16 goals, 31 assists, 47 points in 54 games

Lipinski collected an assist as the Giants knocked off the Portland Winterhawks 3-1 Friday, then scored his 16th goal of the season in Monday’s win against the Chiefs.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

23 goals, 25 assists, 48 points in 47 games

Bell had six points on the week for the Americans, beginning with a First Star effort in a 2-1 win at Seattle Tuesday, where he earned an assist.

He finished up the weekend with four points from his last two games; capped off by a two point afternoon (1g, 1a) Monday in Kelowna.