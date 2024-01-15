Future Watch Update - 15.01.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

1920x1080_WEBSITE_ONLY
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 9 games

Honzek marked his return to the Giants lineup with a goal and two assists Tuesday in a 6-5 shootout victory over the Prince Albert Raiders.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
11 goals, 26 assists, 38 points in 41 games

Lipinski enjoyed his best offensive showing of a busy week Tuesday night in Prince Albert, scoring once and adding a pair of helpers in a 6-5 shootout win.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
19 goals, 16 assists, 35 points in 32 games

Bell scored four times for Tri-City last week during their Central Division road swing, including his second career WHL hat-trick Thursday evening in Edmonton.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
8 goals, 21 assists, 29 points in 33 games

Morin put up an assist in Moncton’s 4-3 overtime setback versus Halifax Saturday.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 15 games

Littler capped off his week with an assist as Penticton downed Cranbrook 5-1 on home ice.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 18 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
3-4-0 record, 2.40 GAA, .912 save percentage

Sergeev returned to the Huskies crease in style Saturday night, posting a 27-save shutout versus Maine.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
8 goals, 9 assists, 17 points in 20 games

Suniev put up three assists Friday night, helping the Minutemen past Merrimack 4-3.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
8-4-3, 1.93 GAA, .932 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .889 save percentage

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 14 games (U20)

Hurtig had an assist at the U20 level this past week, while also making an appearance on loan with Kristiansands IK.

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 19 games (Liiga)
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 9 games (U20)

News Feed

Flames Assign Yan Kuznetsov 14.01.24

Flames Assign Yan Kuznetsov
Say What - 'He Was Awesome Again'

Say What - 'He Was Awesome Again'
Flames Sweep Road Trip With 3-1 Win Over Golden Knights

Put It All On Red
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights 13.01.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights
Oesterle's Grandpa Gets Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience

'Once In A Lifetime'
Say What - 'Keep Them On Their Toes'

Say What - 'Keep Them On Their Toes'
5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 13.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

Kylington Returns To Game Action In Wranglers Win

'Pretty Good For A First Game'
Say What - 'He's Got Elite Finishing Skills'

Say What - 'He's Got Elite Finishing Skills'
Sharangovich scores hat-trick as Flames thump Coyotes

'Relative' Ease
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Coyotes 11.01.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Coyotes
Backlund Set To Hit Milestone With Father Jan In The Stands

A Week To Remember
Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'

Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'
5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes 11.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes
Kylington Slated To Play For AHL's Wranglers Thursday

'A Real Positive Step'
Zary Happy To Bring Dad On Upcoming Flames Roadie

'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity'
Say What - 'It's A Blast'

Say What - 'It's A Blast'
Say What - 'Good Things To Celebrate'

Say What - 'Good Things To Celebrate'