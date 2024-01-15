Future Watch Update - 15.01.24

WHL
Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 9 games
Honzek marked his return to the Giants lineup with a goal and two assists Tuesday in a 6-5 shootout victory over the Prince Albert Raiders.
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues
Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
11 goals, 26 assists, 38 points in 41 games
Lipinski enjoyed his best offensive showing of a busy week Tuesday night in Prince Albert, scoring once and adding a pair of helpers in a 6-5 shootout win.
Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
19 goals, 16 assists, 35 points in 32 games
Bell scored four times for Tri-City last week during their Central Division road swing, including his second career WHL hat-trick Thursday evening in Edmonton.
Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
8 goals, 21 assists, 29 points in 33 games
Morin put up an assist in Moncton’s 4-3 overtime setback versus Halifax Saturday.
Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 15 games
Littler capped off his week with an assist as Penticton downed Cranbrook 5-1 on home ice.
Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 18 games
Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
3-4-0 record, 2.40 GAA, .912 save percentage
Sergeev returned to the Huskies crease in style Saturday night, posting a 27-save shutout versus Maine.
Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
8 goals, 9 assists, 17 points in 20 games
Suniev put up three assists Friday night, helping the Minutemen past Merrimack 4-3.
Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
8-4-3, 1.93 GAA, .932 save percentage
Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .889 save percentage
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 14 games (U20)
Hurtig had an assist at the U20 level this past week, while also making an appearance on loan with Kristiansands IK.
Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 19 games (Liiga)
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 9 games (U20)