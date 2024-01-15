Future Watch Update - 15.01.24

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

11 goals, 26 assists, 38 points in 41 games

Lipinski enjoyed his best offensive showing of a busy week Tuesday night in Prince Albert, scoring once and adding a pair of helpers in a 6-5 shootout win.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

19 goals, 16 assists, 35 points in 32 games

Bell scored four times for Tri-City last week during their Central Division road swing, including his second career WHL hat-trick Thursday evening in Edmonton.